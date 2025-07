A 3D printing demonstration took place in Manorcunningham today, showcasing the construction of houses using printing technology.

Engineers and members of Donegal County Council, including Cllr Joy Beard, were among those in attendance.

She says with the urgent demand for housing in Donegal every avenue to speed up the house building process needs to be explored.

She says while the 3D printer may not be the answer, it has the potential to be part of the solution: