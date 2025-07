There were 43 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 17 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That was the third highest figure in the state this morning after Limerick and Galway according to the INMO’s Trolley Watch survey.

There were 27 people awaiting beds at Sligo University Hospital, giving a combined North West total of 60.

Nationally, the figure was 441, 228 of them in emergency departments.