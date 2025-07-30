Archaeologist urges council to preserve WW2 lookout in Fintra

The Chair of the Killybegs History and Heritage Group is urging Donegal County Council to slightly realign the road widening project that is currently underway between Killybegs and Fintra.

At present, the plan compromises a World War 2 lookout post at Fintra, one of three in the Killybegs area and 80 around the country.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, the group’s Chairperson Derek Vial told Greg Hughes this was a vital part of the defences under an area of airspace known as the Donegal Corridor.

Mr Vial, himself an archaeologist who has worked with Donegal County Council and Transport Infrastructure Irelands and others, says he believes there is an we engineering solution to overcome what he believes was an oversight……….

You can hear that full discussion here –