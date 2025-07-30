Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bodies of Vanessa Whyte and her two children will be removed to County Clare today

A removal service takes place this morning for the mother and two teenagers killed in Co. Fermanagh last week.

Vanessa Whyte and her children Sara and James died after a gun attack at the family home in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

Today’s service takes place at St. Mary’s Church in the village.

Vanessa and her children will then be brought to her native Co. Clare ahead of their joint funeral this weekend.

Her husband and the children’s father – Ian Rutledge – who is thought to have carried out the shooting, died in hospital on Monday from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

