Business Matters, EP 255 – Garrett Harte founder of Harte Media, and Chair of the Donegal Dublin Business Network

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore catches up with Donegal man Garrett Harte, a multi award-winning senior media executive whose family is steeped in politics and who has more than two decades of experience in the broadcast industry.

The former Editor-in-Chief of Newstalk, he led and shaped the national current affairs debate on critical political, social and cultural events for many years.

Several years ago Garrett left Newstalk and founded Harte Media, a communications and PR Agency in Dublin, which has already won a number of awards.

Garrett recently became the new Chair of the Donegal Dublin Business Network and he also gives his thoughts on how it can be of assistance to many businesses.