Planning permission for Fort Dunree visitor experience refused

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused planning permission for Fort Dunree’s €12.5m visitor experience.

The body says it was not satisfied, that effluent from the development can be satisfactorily treated and/or disposed of on site in a manner that would not give rise to the risk of pollution to surface water and/or ground water.

The proposed development, An Coimisiún Pleanála says would, therefore, be prejudicial to public health and would negatively impact Lough Swilly.

Funding for the major development was announced in 2021 and it was set to be the single biggest investment in tourism in Donegal.

Cllr Fionán Bradley now fears for the future of the project:

