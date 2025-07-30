Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Stott signs for Derry from Morecambe

Photo: Derry City FC on Facebook

Derry City FC have confirmed the signing of defender Jamie Stott from Morecambe.

The 27-year old has joined The Candy Stripes on an 18-month deal offering a new option as a left-sided centre-back.

Stott was voted Players’ Player of the Season at Morecambe last season and has had spells at Oldham Athletic, Stockport and Halifax Town.

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch says Stott will add experience to the squad:

“Jamie comes here with plenty of experience in the EFL and National League and will strengthen our defensive options ahead of a very busy few months.”

“He’s a big, strong lad and seems happy with the ball at his feet.”

“He just arrived this morning and took part in a full training session today and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Ciaron Harkin has departed Derry City to join fellow League of Ireland club Sligo Rovers on a permanent deal.

