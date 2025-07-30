Widespread condemnation after probationary garda is stabbed in Dublin

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he’s appalled by a ‘shocking, unprovoked attack’ on a Garda on duty on Capel Street in Dublin.

Tánaiste Simon Harris says ‘there will be zero tolerance for such appalling acts of violence’.

The young probationary Garda has been treated in hospital overnight, after being stabbed shortly after 6pm.

Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Paul Cleary, says the thoughts of all Gardaí in Dublin, are with their colleague as he recovers.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam says the attack is ‘deeply shocking’ and anyone with information should contact Gardaí.

A man in his 20s was detained and arrested at the scene… and Gardaí say there’s no ongoing threat to the safety of the public in the city centre.

The Garda Representative Association says the incident could have resulted in ‘far worse and unthinkable consequences’ had it not been for the young Garda’s bravery, and that of his colleagues.

The attack came on the day the Government appointed Justin Kelly as the new Garda Commissioner, to replace Drew Harris at the end of next month.

The GRA says Commissioner Kelly is well aware of the challenges faced by Gardaí on a daily basis.

It says it will never accept that being assaulted is part of the job – adding there is never an excuse for Gardaí to be exposed to such acts of ‘random violence’.