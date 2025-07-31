Built Heritage Investment & Historic Thatch Buildings Schemes for 2026 now open



The Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2026 and Historic Thatch Buildings Scheme for 2026 are now open.

The BHIS Historic Thatched Buildings stream is to protect the heritage value of historic thatched roof buildings.

All historic thatched structures in Donegal are eligible under this scheme and do not need to be on the Record of Protected Structures.

This year’s grant scheme will provide support for large-scale re-thatching projects up to €20,000.

The funding can provide for up to 80% of the total capital costs of the works.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme intends to assist with the repair and conservation of historic buildings and structures within Conservation Areas that are protected under the Planning and Development Acts.

The closing date for receipt of applications for both schemes is 4 pm on Friday, 26th September.

Circulars, information, and application forms for both are available online from the Donegal County Council website.