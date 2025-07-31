Cathaoirleach of DCC confident Fort Dunree project will come to fruition

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is confident that the visitor experience project planned for Fort Dunree will come to fruition.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that An Coimisiún Pleanála refused planning permission for the €12.5 million project.

The body says it was not satisfied that effluent could be satisfactorily treated on site without a risk of pollution.

Councillor Paul Canning says the funding announced back in 2021 which was set to be the single biggest investment in tourism in Donegal is secure despite planning permission being refused.

He believes there is an alternative option: