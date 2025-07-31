Council urged to meet with Transport Minister to ensure N15 upgrade is completed as far as Lifford

Donegal County Council is being urged to seek a meeting with the Transport Minister to ensure the N15 upgrade is completed as far as Lifford.

Works have been carried out from Ballyshannon to Ballybofey; however, Councillor Patrick McGowan says it’s vital the remainder of the route is brought up to standard.

He’s calling for funding for resurfacing, straightening, and the installation of a hard shoulder or cycle lane to be made available under the National Development Plan.

Councillor McGowan says road safety needs to be a priority on the road, given the high volume of traffic that uses it daily: