GAA Donegal Club Championship to start next weekend as planned

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships will start, as planned, on the weekend of the 9th and 10th August.

Following Donegal’s run to the All-Ireland Final there had been speculation about deferring the start of the championship, but that hasn’t materialised.

Over a nine week period, there will be just two free weekends –which will come after round three on the week ending the 31st August and the weekend before the final in early October.

The senior county decider will be played on the 12th of October.