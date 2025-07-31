Judge asks for timeline in relation to case of Donegal priest charged with child sexual offences

A judge has asked for ‘a timeline’ in relation to the files in the case of a priest charged with eight sexual offences against children.

58-year-old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025.

At his last court appearance on July 3rd, Gallagher was further charged with seven new offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 this year.

At today’s hearing, a prosecutor asked for an adjournment ‘to see where we are’ in the case.

The court heard that the original file was due Sunday last, July 27th, but the new charges had impacted on that.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that ‘there was no purposeful date’ today and there might not be one in August.

He asked for a timeline in relation to the files for the next court appearance on August 14th.

Gallagher who has been in custody since April, did not appear.