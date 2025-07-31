Latest figures show more households are struggling to pay energy bills

Those who find themselves in energy arrears are being advised to get in touch with their supplier.

New figures show more than 300-thousand households are behind on their electricity bills with a further 175 thousand struggling to pay gas bills.

Despite the increase in arrears the Government insists there will be no energy credits in the budget.

Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien says they need to take a longer term view……………..~

Karl Cronin, from MABS, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, says there is help available for people struggling to pay their bills…………….

