Work is being done to restore water supplies to homes in Letterkenny and beyond following a mechanical issue at the Letterkenny Water Treatment Plant overnight.

A power outage at the plant has resulted in water production issues.

Customers in Kilmacrennan, Termon, Glenswilly, Letterkenny town and surrounding areas are affected.

UisceÉireannsays its operations crews have been working throughout the night and continue to work on site to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.