Mother of Donegal based UN peacekeeper says this week’s trial in Lebanon was not justice

The mother of Private Sean Rooney – who was killed in Lebanon in December 2022 – says her son didn’t receive justice.

It follows the verdicts in the trial of those accused of his murder earlier this week.

Five men were given a combination of fines and short sentences in prison, while one man was sentenced to death for his role in ambushing the UN peacekeeping vehicle in December 2022.

A seventh person was acquitted after the trial in Lebanon.

In a statement, Natasha Rooney said the perpetrator of his murder has been untracable for years, adding the verdict is nothing more than a headline for Lebanese authorities who will masquerade what she described as a ‘sham trial’ as justice for the Newtowncunningham based UN Peacekeeper.

She questioned what other country would give accomplices to the murder of a peacekeeper fines equalling 1,200 US Dollars.

Natasha Rooney said she expected more of the Irish Government – as her son died wearing the country’s flag.

She said she will now dedicate her life to ensure justice for her son, and to highlight what she said at uncomfortable truths about failings by the UN, Defence Forces and the Lebanese Justice System.

Statement in full –

“I lost my son, Private Seán Rooney, on 14th December 2022. Whilst Sean was a brave and courageous Soldier, he was also a much-loved son, brother, fiancée and friend. Whilst no Court case or litigation can bring Seán back, the truth and justice for his murder is the very least he deserves. Whilst I am restricted in what I can say due to the live proceedings, I cannot sit idly by and let the truth get lost in the hysteria.

What happened in Lebanon was not justice. What happened in Lebanon is unreflective of what we regard as a trial process. The trial into the murder of my son was heard and determined in less than half a day. Not only was justice not done, it was not seen to be done, with little to no information being disclosed or challenged in open Court. Instead, we are forced to believe the answers provided by a Lebanese justice system which from the outset has failed to hold those responsible to account.

As a family, we wish to express our extreme disappointment and heartbreak at the recent Court proceedings in Lebanon. The proceedings, originally scheduled for September 2025, were brought forward with minimal notice causing unforeseen pressures. The unforeseen expedition has been credited in some quarters as a testament to diplomatic pressures. To others, it is difficult to avoid the conclusive coincidence that the expediting of the trial process comes at the critical time the UN Mandate comes for renewal.

From the outset, Seán’s legacy has been tarnished with fake news and false narratives. In the immediate aftermath, in what we believe was a concerted effort to shift the focus, the misnomer of a ‘wrong turn’ was perpetuated. The reality behind that narrative was very different. Over 2 years on, and we again have been left to unpick the jigsaw of illusion from the factual reality.

The factual reality here is that the perpetrator who has been convicted for my son’s murder has been untraceable and untraced for many years. Not only did he not appear for his trial, but it is clear that he might never appear. The verdict in reality is nothing more than a headline to the Lebanese authorities who masquerade this sham trial process as a semblance of justice for my son.

In what other country would accomplices to the murder of a peacekeeping soldier be sentenced to monetary fines. To the Lebanese Courts, assisting in the murder of my son is worth nothing more than 1200 dollars. Whilst hurt and disappointed, I expected nothing less from a Government that is run hand in glove with a terrorist organisation.

I did however expect more from the very country to whom my son died wearing with pride his native flag. You would be forgiven for reading the Irish Government’s response as one of victory for justice. Again whilst such utterances are disappointing, they are unsurprising. In a Country where victims’ rights ought to be paramount, it would perhaps be wise for the Tánaiste to speak to me, before seeking to speak for me, in his public statements.

Regrettably this approach is symptomatic of the problems we face in this Country whereby when in November 2024, just days after exiting Government buildings, flags were erected on the very same street endorsing the organisation that killed my son, alongside that of the tricolour, the very country he died in its name.

I am however not angry. I am determined. My son died trying to protect his three comrades as he made all efforts to escape an armed gang who had surrounded their vehicle and fired their shots. He dedicated his entire life to protect those of his three friends.

In his name, I will dedicate every bone in my body to ensure justice for Seán, and to highlight the uncomfortable truths about the systematic failings by the United Nations, the Irish Defence Forces and the Lebanese Justice system.

That is the very least I owe my son Sean. It is the very least I owe Sean’s comrades.

And it is the very least the Irish Justice system owe us all.”