Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

PSNI renew appeal for information on Limavady arson attack

Detectives investigating a house fire on the Seacoast Road, Limavady are continuing with their enquiries and appealing for information from anyone who was driving on the road between 12.50am and 1.10am on Sunday, 27th July to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Connolly said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen anything while travelling on the Seacoast Road that morning.

“We know there were several cars on the road around that time and would appeal to anyone who was in the area to get in touch with our detectives. We’re also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage which might assist with our enquiries.

“If you were on the Seacoast Road between 12.50am and 1.10am on Sunday, 27th July, please contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 179 27/07/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News

PSNI renew appeal for information on Limavady arson attack

31 July 2025
miami showband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surviving Miami Showband members revisit site of 1975 atrocity

31 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday July 31st

31 July 2025
natasha
News, Top Stories

Mother of Donegal based UN peacekeeper says this week’s trial in Lebanon was not justice

31 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News

PSNI renew appeal for information on Limavady arson attack

31 July 2025
miami showband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surviving Miami Showband members revisit site of 1975 atrocity

31 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday July 31st

31 July 2025
natasha
News, Top Stories

Mother of Donegal based UN peacekeeper says this week’s trial in Lebanon was not justice

31 July 2025
Bird Flu
News, Top Stories

Bird flu detected in Donegal

31 July 2025
Cathater
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon woman first in the world to avail of groundbreaking new procedure

31 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube