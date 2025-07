A survivor of the Miami Showband Massacre says 50 years on, he still remembers the Troubles-era attack like it was yesterday.

Surviving members of the showband today revisited the site of the atrocity, 50 years on.

Three band members were murdered in 1975 when their tour bus was ambushed by loyalist paramilitaries near Newry.

Bass player Steven Travers say the trauma still lives with him to this day…………….