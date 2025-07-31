Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

The Score – 31/07/25

On The Score programme this week, we talk all things gaelic football with 2012 All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee.

MeGee gives his thoughts on Donegal’s defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland Final, the upcoming Donegal club championship and on being appointed as part of the Sligo backroom team this week.

Also in this episode, Keith Cowan joins us for a look ahead to a busy weekend of fixtures in the League Of Ireland and Patsy McGonagle previews the weekend’s National Senior Track and Field Championships for north-west competitors…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

psni logo
News

PSNI renew appeal for information on Limavady arson attack

31 July 2025
miami showband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surviving Miami Showband members revisit site of 1975 atrocity

31 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday July 31st

31 July 2025
natasha
News, Top Stories

Mother of Donegal based UN peacekeeper says this week’s trial in Lebanon was not justice

31 July 2025
