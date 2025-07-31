The Score – 31/07/25

On The Score programme this week, we talk all things gaelic football with 2012 All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee.

MeGee gives his thoughts on Donegal’s defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland Final, the upcoming Donegal club championship and on being appointed as part of the Sligo backroom team this week.

Also in this episode, Keith Cowan joins us for a look ahead to a busy weekend of fixtures in the League Of Ireland and Patsy McGonagle previews the weekend’s National Senior Track and Field Championships for north-west competitors…