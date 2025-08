Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident on the Cockhill Road in Buncrana between 6pm on Friday evening last and 6 o’clock last evening, Monday.

At some stage between those times, substantial damage was caused to the bus shelter at that location, with some of the glass shattered.

Gardai are urging anyone who may be in a position to assist with relevant information to contact them in Buncrana on 074-9320540.