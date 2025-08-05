Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
CSO figures show Glenties LEA had Ireland’s lowest birth rate in 2022

The Glenties Electoral Area had the state’s lowest birth rate in 2022, at 7.4 births per 1,000 of population.

Glenties was also one of 15 local electoral areas in the state where the number of deaths exceeded the number of births.

There were 189 births registered in the Glenties Electoral Area in 2022, with 246 deaths, a difference of 57.

All other areas recorded more births than deaths

Letterkenny had 429 births and 249 deaths, the Donegal Electoral Area saw the registration of 299 births and 238 deaths, while Lifford Stranorlar had 270 deaths and 221 deaths.

There were 189 births recorded in Buncrana against 178 deaths, while Carndonagh saw 173 births and 147 deaths.

In the Milford Electoral Area, there were 130 births registered. The number of deaths was 85, the joint lowest in any electoral area in the country.

More details HERE

 

 

 

 

luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor slams “ongoing waste” of public funds due to outsourcing blood tests at LUH

5 August 2025
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

CSO figures show Glenties LEA had Ireland’s lowest birth rate in 2022

5 August 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

42 admitted patients without beds this morning at LUH

5 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water main in Lettermacaward

5 August 2025
