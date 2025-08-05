CSO figures show Glenties LEA had Ireland’s lowest birth rate in 2022

The Glenties Electoral Area had the state’s lowest birth rate in 2022, at 7.4 births per 1,000 of population.

Glenties was also one of 15 local electoral areas in the state where the number of deaths exceeded the number of births.

There were 189 births registered in the Glenties Electoral Area in 2022, with 246 deaths, a difference of 57.

All other areas recorded more births than deaths

Letterkenny had 429 births and 249 deaths, the Donegal Electoral Area saw the registration of 299 births and 238 deaths, while Lifford Stranorlar had 270 deaths and 221 deaths.

There were 189 births recorded in Buncrana against 178 deaths, while Carndonagh saw 173 births and 147 deaths.

In the Milford Electoral Area, there were 130 births registered. The number of deaths was 85, the joint lowest in any electoral area in the country.

