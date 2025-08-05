‘Enough is Enough’ campaign confident ahead as minister prepares to appeal A5 decision

A group campaigning for improvements to safety on the A5 says it remains confident the road upgrade will go ahead.

It follows confirmation a High Court ruling against the current plans is to be appealed by Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister.

Since 2006, there’ve been more than 50 deaths on the A5 – which links Derry and Donegal with Aughnacloy in County Tyrone, and forms a significant part of the route from the North West to Dublin.

Brendan Hurl from the ‘Enough is Enough’ group says they aren’t giving up hope………….