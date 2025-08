A Glenties Councillor says he believes a meeting with Uisce Eireann in September will be treated as a “box ticking exercise”.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says numerous issues in the MD are preventing new houses being built.

He believes the scheduled meeting does not give the councillors enough time to have a meaningful discussion with the authority.

Cllr McClafferty says an urgent meeting is needed and September may be too far away: