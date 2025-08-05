Inishowen Councillor slams “ongoing waste” of public funds due to outsourcing blood tests at LUH

An Inishowen Councillor has criticised the “ongoing waste” of public funds due to outsourcing blood tests at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr Jack Murray was responding to figures provided in a Parliamentary Question submitted by Deputy Pearse Doherty, which revealed that LUH has spent €1.2 million outsourcing just 5.5% of its GP blood test workload from March 2024 to March 2025.

Internal estimates show that this same volume of testing could be processed in-house for €105,000 .

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Murray says an extension to the testing lab in Letterkenny would help save money and allocate funding where it is most needed: