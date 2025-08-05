Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Issues that led to A5 court decision can and must be overcome – McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA says the issues which led to planning permission for the A5 upgrade being overturned can and must be addressed.

Daniel McCrossan was speaking following confirmation that the North’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is appealing the decision.

The 1 point 3 billion euro upgrade to the A5 is an important link for the wider northwest, including Donegal – and is supported with 600 million euro from the Irish government.

Daniel McCrossan says given the potential of the upgrade to save lives, concerns about the environment and scheduling must be overcome..…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

A5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Issues that led to A5 court decision can and must be overcome – McCrossan

5 August 2025
Church Hill Sligo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after Sligo stabbing

5 August 2025
phone driving mobile
News, Audio, Top Stories

RSA says ‘distracted driving’ is becoming a bogger problem than ever

5 August 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Pump repair works in Cloghore expected to be completed by midday

5 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

A5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Issues that led to A5 court decision can and must be overcome – McCrossan

5 August 2025
Church Hill Sligo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after Sligo stabbing

5 August 2025
phone driving mobile
News, Audio, Top Stories

RSA says ‘distracted driving’ is becoming a bogger problem than ever

5 August 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Pump repair works in Cloghore expected to be completed by midday

5 August 2025
irish water
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears September meeting with Uisce Eireann and Glenties Councillors will be treated as a “box ticking exercise”

5 August 2025
vertiv logo
News

North’s Ecoonomy Minister announces the fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy in the North West with Vertiv

5 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube