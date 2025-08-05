Issues that led to A5 court decision can and must be overcome – McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA says the issues which led to planning permission for the A5 upgrade being overturned can and must be addressed.

Daniel McCrossan was speaking following confirmation that the North’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is appealing the decision.

The 1 point 3 billion euro upgrade to the A5 is an important link for the wider northwest, including Donegal – and is supported with 600 million euro from the Irish government.

Daniel McCrossan says given the potential of the upgrade to save lives, concerns about the environment and scheduling must be overcome..…………