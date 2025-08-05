Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
North’s Ecoonomy Minister announces the fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy in the North West with Vertiv

The North’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced the fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy in the North West with Vertiv.

The Academy will see 16 participants undertake eight weeks of pre-employment training, working towards a Level 2 entry-level qualification in Electrical Installation (EAL) for work in the electrical switchgear sector.

The Electrical Switchgear Academy will include five weeks of intensive training at North West Regional College (NWRC) and three weeks of on-site training at Vertiv in Derry, blending college learning with experience in a working environment.

Successful applicants will receive £180 per week training allowance, plus travel and childcare expenses (if eligible) for the duration of the Academy.

Applicants must be over 18 and be eligible to work in the UK at the point of application.

Participants who complete the academy will be guaranteed a job interview for a Junior Panel Wirer position with Vertiv.

These permanent jobs will be based at the Vertiv site in Derry.

Minsiter Archibald says the academy is “evidence of the company’s ongoing commitment to the North West and will see individuals train for a good job in the important area of electrical switchgear installation with a global provider.”

The Electrical Switchgear Academy runs from 6 October to 28 November.

Applications are now open and close at midnight on Sunday, August 31st.

More information and how to apply can be found at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/electrical-switchgear-academy

