Gardaí have launched an investigation following an incident on Sunday morning last that seen a car window smashed.

At 2:50 am on Quay Street in Donegal Town, a man was sitting in his car that was parked.

Another man then began to shout from behind the car and then broke the rear windscreen by punching it.

Those who witnessed the event or have dashcam footage are asked to get in touch with the gardaí.