Business Matters, Ep 256 – artist Jacinta Callaghan

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Donegal artist Jacinta Callaghan.

From a young age she was interested in art. She was also interested in hairdressing and at just 16 she left Donegal to go to Dublin to train with Peter Mark.

After further training in Jon Paul’s in Derry, she came back to Kerrykeel and set up a hair salon at the age of just 20.

She kept up her art but only on a limited scale with her hair salon taking centre stage, but when Covid struck she suddenly had more time on her hands as the salon could not open.

And that turned out to the the seed for developing a new business venture, Jacinta Callaghan art.