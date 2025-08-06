Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 256 – artist Jacinta Callaghan

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Donegal artist Jacinta Callaghan.

From a young age she was interested in art. She was also interested in hairdressing and at just 16 she left Donegal to go to Dublin to train with Peter Mark.

After further training in Jon Paul’s in Derry, she came back to Kerrykeel and set up a hair salon at the age of just 20.

She kept up her art but only on a limited scale with her hair salon taking centre stage, but when Covid struck she suddenly had more time on her hands as the salon could not open.

And that turned out to the the seed for developing a new business venture, Jacinta Callaghan art.

carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

6 August 2025
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

North’s Dept of Infrastructure serves notice of appeal against A5 judgement

6 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-06 124319
News

First Atlantic Bluefish Tuna of the season caught in Donegal Bay

6 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2025
