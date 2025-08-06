Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Listener Lorraine is paying for a brown bin she doesn’t want, there’s details on how you can earn 14k tax free housing a student and we hear of an increase in plastic waste in our bins:

Special needs mom Deborah wants more accessible toilets and we invite you to take part in this year’s Donegal Comino: 

We hear of the findings of a very interesting survey from the Women’s Collective Donegal and later Chris joins Greg with business news and to preview the Business Matters pod:

Top Stories

carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

6 August 2025
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

North’s Dept of Infrastructure serves notice of appeal against A5 judgement

6 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-06 124319
News

First Atlantic Bluefish Tuna of the season caught in Donegal Bay

6 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2025
