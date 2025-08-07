Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Cllt Thomas Sean Devine vents his frustration at the abuse of parking bays for the disabled and we chat to Stephen O’Donnell who feels he has been disadvantaged as an early entrant into the DCB scheme:

We hear from Momma’s Placenta Remedies’ as the conversation reignites about the benefits, or otherwise, of eating the placenta or turning it into as keepsake – Later we are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly, are subject is Daniel O’Connell:

In this hour we find out what its like to contest and lose an election, there’s opposition to measures that could see short term lets needing planning and we address the concerns of pensioners who have received letters from Revenue saying they owe money:

Top Stories

RECEPTION FOR RONAN. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured making a presentation to Ronan McLaughlin in recognition of his achievement in cycling around Ireland to raise funds for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation during a reception in Ronan's honour in the Guildhall, Derry. Included is Ronan's wife Rachel, children Sophia and Luca and family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Donegal cyclist awarded civic reception by Derry City and Strabane District Council

7 August 2025
News Template (2)
News, Top Stories

Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

7 August 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

7 August 2025
CHARLIE JOE IMAGE
News

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

7 August 2025
