Bereaved sister describes Irish government response to calls for a parallel Omagh inquiry as ‘cold and defensive’

The sister of a man killed in the Omagh bombing has branded the Irish government as “cold” and “defensive”.

Shawneen Conway’s brother Gareth, 18, was among 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, who died in the Real IRA attack in 1998.

She has now launched a legal bid to force the government in the Republic to set up its own public inquiry.

The Department of Justice said it would be inappropriate to comment on any ongoing legal proceedings, but said a memorandum of understanding signed in April was an “important step” in its support of the UK’s Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

However, in an interview with BBC Northern Ireland, Shawneen Conway says the bombing involved intelligence and security failures on both sides of the border, and if there’s going to be real accountability and understanding, both governments need to be fully transparent.

