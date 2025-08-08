Cooney header gives Harps all three points at Mounthawk Park

Finn Harps have beaten Kerry 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Mounthawk Park this evening.

A Kieran Cooney effort just before the hour-mark gave the visitors the win to propel them three points clear of the hosts in the table.

Cooney got his head on the end of a Gavin McAteer corner to give Harps a deserved lead on 58 minutes and Kevin McHugh’s side held on for an impressive away win.

Daniel Okwute was sent off for Kerry late on as they pressed for an equaliser.

In other games, leaders Dundalk came from behind to win 6-1 against bottom-side Athlone, Cobh were 2-0 winners at Bray Wanderers and UCD scored late to defeat 10-man Wexford 1-0.

John Drummey has the full time report from Kerry for Highland Radio Sport…