Councillors visit latest phase of Meadow Hill development in Raphoe with tenants about to move in

Elected Members in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District have viewed the recently completed social housing dwellings, constructed as a second phase of the existing Meadow

Hill estate in Raphoe.

These energy efficient homes were constructed by John O’Donnell Construction Ltd and consist of one specially adapted three bed bungalow and 10 two bed two storey dwellings.

The estate road was resurfaced and traffic calming measures introduced to compliment the existing development.

The new tenants will receive their keys in the coming days.

Top – Cllr. Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District pictured during

the viewing of completed social housing dwellings at Meadow Hill, Raphoe alongside

Councillors from the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr. Patrick McGowan, Cllr. Dakota

Nic Mheanman, Cllr. Martin Scanlon and Cllr. Frank McBrearty

Above – Pictured during the viewing of completed social housing dwellings at Meadow Hill, Raphoe;

Paul O’Donnell, Building Contractor,John O’Donnell Construction Ltd., Eamon Gillen,

Executive Engineer, Housing & Corporate Services, Lifford-Stranorlar MD, Eamonn Browne,

Divisional Manager, Housing & Corporate Services, Cllr. Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of

Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr. Dakota Nic Mheanman, Cllr. Patrick McGowan,

Thomas Melley, Senior Staff Officer, Housing, Cllr. Martin Scanlon, Cllr. Frank McBrearty,

Colin McNulty, Area Manager, Housing & Corporate Services, Lifford-Stranorlar MD