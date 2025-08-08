Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Device explodes in County Derry

An investigation’s underway after a device exploded outside a vacant house in County Derry last night.

A loud bang was heard in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera around midnight.

Remnants of the device have been taken away for further examination.

News

Councillors visit latest phase of Meadow Hill development in Raphoe with tenants about to move in

8 August 2025
ufu
News

UFU seeks meeting with Infrastructure Minister to discuss A5

8 August 2025
Donegal Castle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 100 events registered in Donegal for Heritage Week

8 August 2025
dakota Nic Mheanmeann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stranorlar area councillor backs short term letting restrictions in larger towns

8 August 2025
Advertisement

