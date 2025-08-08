Donegal Senior Championship starts this weekend: Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne

The first round of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Club Championship takes place this weekend.

Highland’s feature games will be on Sunday afternoon with LIVE commentary in association with Highland Motors from the O’Donnell Park as St Eunan’s welcome Kilcar.

We’ll also have reporters at the Bridge to watch St Michael’s versus MacCumhaills and in Maghergallon as Gaoth Dobhair host Glenfin.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the games with four time championship winning player and manager with St Eunan’s – Brendan Kilcoyne.

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Fixtures

