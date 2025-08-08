Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal Senior Championship starts this weekend: Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne

St Eunans lifted the Dr Maguire Cup in 2024

The first round of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Club Championship takes place this weekend.

Highland’s feature games will be on Sunday afternoon with LIVE commentary in association with Highland Motors from the O’Donnell Park as St Eunan’s welcome Kilcar.

We’ll also have reporters at the Bridge to watch St Michael’s versus MacCumhaills and in Maghergallon as Gaoth Dobhair host Glenfin.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the games with four time championship winning player and manager with St Eunan’s – Brendan Kilcoyne.

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Fixtures

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News

Councillors visit latest phase of Meadow Hill development in Raphoe with tenants about to move in

8 August 2025
ufu
News

UFU seeks meeting with Infrastructure Minister to discuss A5

8 August 2025
Donegal Castle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 100 events registered in Donegal for Heritage Week

8 August 2025
dakota Nic Mheanmeann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stranorlar area councillor backs short term letting restrictions in larger towns

8 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

News

Councillors visit latest phase of Meadow Hill development in Raphoe with tenants about to move in

8 August 2025
ufu
News

UFU seeks meeting with Infrastructure Minister to discuss A5

8 August 2025
Donegal Castle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 100 events registered in Donegal for Heritage Week

8 August 2025
dakota Nic Mheanmeann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stranorlar area councillor backs short term letting restrictions in larger towns

8 August 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Device explodes in County Derry

8 August 2025
consumers association
News, Top Stories

Consumers’ Association joins calls for investigation into rising grocery prices

8 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube