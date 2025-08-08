Good news for Donegal and Inishowen as FAI scrap calender football plans

The FAI’s plans for a nationwide aligned football calendar are set to be scrapped.

The association’s general assembly had voted in favour of adopting a calendar in line with the current League of Ireland season.

But delegates have now been informed that the FAI’s board will allow leagues to apply for an exemption.

The Donegal Junior League and the Inishowen League were part of a group of leagues that were against the move.

It effectively means the leagues in the north west can continue to run their seasons from September to April.