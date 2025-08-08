Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Kelly seals European 400m final spot

Conor Kelly has comfortably booked his place in final of the 400m at the European U20 Championships in Tampere Finland.

In Friday afternoon’s semi final the Finn Valley man cruised to victory, winning in 46.58 seconds.

Fellow Irishman Sean Doggett followed Kelly into Saturday’s final with a new best of 46.52, taking second in his semi.

Saturday’s 400m final will start at 8.25pm Irish time. Before that, Letterkenny’s Erin Friel will line out for the women’s 4x400m relay team.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

RTE
News

Ryan Tubridy repays RTÉ €150,000

8 August 2025
jobs unemployment
News

8% drop in people on Live Register in Donegal

8 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH saw inpatient waiting lists fall and outpatient lists rise in July

8 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

RTE
News

Ryan Tubridy repays RTÉ €150,000

8 August 2025
jobs unemployment
News

8% drop in people on Live Register in Donegal

8 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH saw inpatient waiting lists fall and outpatient lists rise in July

8 August 2025
Meadowhill 2
News

Councillors visit latest phase of Meadow Hill development in Raphoe with tenants about to move in

8 August 2025
ufu
News

UFU seeks meeting with Infrastructure Minister to discuss A5

8 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube