Kelly seals European 400m final spot

Conor Kelly has comfortably booked his place in final of the 400m at the European U20 Championships in Tampere Finland.

In Friday afternoon’s semi final the Finn Valley man cruised to victory, winning in 46.58 seconds.

Fellow Irishman Sean Doggett followed Kelly into Saturday’s final with a new best of 46.52, taking second in his semi.

Saturday’s 400m final will start at 8.25pm Irish time. Before that, Letterkenny’s Erin Friel will line out for the women’s 4x400m relay team.