Over 16,000 premises ready to connect to broadband in Moville – NBI

National Broadband Ireland says over 1,600 Donegal premises in its Moville deployment area can now avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection. The includes the rural surrounds and townlands of Moville, Redcastle and Greencastle.

A total of 34,000 premises in Co Donegal are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which NBI says will see the delivery of minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

Rural areas of Letterkenny, Creeslough, and Tamney have already been connected, with works in Ardara set to be complete by the end of the year.

They say they’re working on the ground to progress other areas of the county through engineering survey, design and construction phases.

NBI then makes the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all service providers operating in the Intervention Area.

People in the areas covered by the National Broadband Plan are being urged to check their Eircodes on the NBI website to see if they can be connected.

You can check the NBI map HERE

 

 

