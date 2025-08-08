Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Travel disruption expected as annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade takes place tomorrow

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade is taking place tomorrow.

Motorists are advised that diversions and road closures will remain in place in Derry tomorrow from 9am until the main Apprentice Boys of Derry parade and feeder parades are over.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed as it is part of the main parade route.

The lower deck of the bridge, meanwhile, will remain open with access only onto Victoria Road.

The road between the lower deck and Dales Corner will be closed with bus access only.

Ebrington complex is accessible via the Limavady Road.

Drivers travelling from Limavady towards Strabane will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings, while cityside-bound traffic is advised to use Foyle Bridge.

Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via the Letterkenny Road.

Motorists travelling from Strabane, towards Limavady, will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin, and Prehen will remain open with local access and for parade bus traffic only.

