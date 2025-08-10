Arrest made after death of man in Down

PSNI detectives in the North have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Downpatrick.

He was found dead at around midday at an address in the Marian Park area this afternoon.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

Police suspect this may be connected to a serious assault of a priest in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick earlier this morning.

The priest suffered a head wound and remains in hospital in a serious condition.