Creighton and Regan take victory in Grampian Forest Rally while Kelly wins junior section

William Creighton and Liam Regan have taken the overall win in the Grampian Forest Rally in Scotland.

This year’s rally will go down as one of the most memorable editions in the event’s history as glorious weather, a bumper turnout, and a fiercely competitive field combined to produce a spectacular weekend of action in the forests of Kincardineshire.

2023 FIA Junior WRC Champions Creighton and Regan were in fantastic form, winning five of the ten stages and controlling the pace from start to finish to secure their second Probite British Rally Championship (BRC) victory of the season. It was a performance that not only earned them a 30.5-second winning margin but also propelled them into the outright BRC championship lead.