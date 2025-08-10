Donegal Championship Results – Saturday 9th August
Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
Killybegs 1-12 – 0-08 Termon
Four Masters 0-12 – 0-09 Naomh Naille
Glenswilly 2-12 – 1-14 Naomh Conaill
Downings 0-17 – 2-12 Dungloe
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Na Rossa 0-13 – 1-19 Naomh Muire LR
Naomh Columba 2-18 – 2-07 Milford
Red Hughs 2-13 – 0-10 Cloughaneely
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Killybegs 1-09 – 1-10 Termon
Four Masters 4-13 – 0-07 Naomh Naille
Glenswilly 0-13 – 1-11 Naomh Conaill
Downings 5-16 – 0-03 Dungloe
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Naomh Columba 4-15 – 1-05 Milford
Red Hughs 0-00 – CON Cloughaneely
Donegal Junior Football Championship
Moville 1-11 – 0-06 Naomh Colmcille
Naomh Ultan 0-11 – 1-13 Carndonagh