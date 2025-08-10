Extensive damage caused to Strabane property following aggravated burglary

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary on Friday evening.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., three men dressed in dark-colored clothing and balaclavas forced entry into a house in the Lisnafin Park area of the town.

One person was reported to be armed with a silver-colored crowbar, and extensive damage was caused to the inside of the property before leaving.

Enquiries remain ongoing, and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist to call 101.