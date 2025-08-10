Gaoth Dobhair off to winning start in Donegal SFC

Gaoth Dobhair have beaten Glenfin 1-13 to 1-11 in the opening round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship in Magheragallon this afternoon.
Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
