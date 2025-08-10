Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Kilcar defeat St. Eunan’s in Round 1 of Donegal SFC

Kilcar have beaten reigning champions St. Eunan’s 0-16 to 0-13 in the opening round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time in Letterkenny…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gaelic-football
News

Donegal Championship Results – Sunday 10/08/25

10 August 2025
psni do not cross
News

Arrest made after death of man in Down

10 August 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland signs joint letter with EU countries condemning Israel plans to expand war in Gaza

10 August 2025
default
News, Audio

National Children’s Hospital faces delay which could see patients transferred during winter

10 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gaelic-football
News

Donegal Championship Results – Sunday 10/08/25

10 August 2025
psni do not cross
News

Arrest made after death of man in Down

10 August 2025
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland signs joint letter with EU countries condemning Israel plans to expand war in Gaza

10 August 2025
default
News, Audio

National Children’s Hospital faces delay which could see patients transferred during winter

10 August 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Nearly €700 million allocated to accelerate housing delivery

10 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Extensive damage caused to Strabane property following aggravated burglary

10 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube