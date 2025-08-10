Kilcar defeat St. Eunan’s in Round 1 of Donegal SFC

Kilcar have beaten reigning champions St. Eunan’s 0-16 to 0-13 in the opening round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time in Letterkenny…
