Killybegs manager Pauric Bonner: “We decided to go after Termon in the first 15 minutes”

Killybegs defeated Division 1 League Champions Termon 1-12 to 0-08 in the first game of the 2025 Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship at Fintra last night.

The home side raced into an early 1-07 to 0-01 lead as the impressive Jack McSharry hit the net for the Fishermen.

Killybegs, buoyed by the return of some key players including Donegal stars Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher, led 1-9 to 0-02 at the interval and held firm in the second period to win out deserving winners.

After the game, winning manager Pauric Bonner spoke to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty and said getting off to a good start was part of the plan…