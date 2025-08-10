Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nearly €700 million allocated to accelerate housing delivery

Almost €700m has been allocated to accelerate housing delivery.

The capital funding was approved by Government last week.

Housing Minister James Browne says it will help speed up the delivery of 4,600 new social and affordable homes.

Top Stories

Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland signs joint letter with EU countries condemning Israel plans to expand war in Gaza

10 August 2025
default
News, Audio

National Children’s Hospital faces delay which could see patients transferred during winter

10 August 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Nearly €700 million allocated to accelerate housing delivery

10 August 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Extensive damage caused to Strabane property following aggravated burglary

10 August 2025
