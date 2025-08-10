Nearly €700 million allocated to accelerate housing delivery

Almost €700m has been allocated to accelerate housing delivery.
The capital funding was approved by Government last week.
Housing Minister James Browne says it will help speed up the delivery of 4,600 new social and affordable homes.
