Businesses suffering at the hands of water outages in west Donegal

Water outages in west Donegal have been hurting businesses in the area.

A serious burst water main left the Falcarragh water reservoir depleted.

After repairing the burst, water was then transferred from the reservoir in Dunfanaghy to Falcarragh in a bid to restore levels.

However, it then emerged that the pipes had become airlocked.

One business that has been affected is Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfanaghy.

Manager Aidan Kelly says there was no communication from Uisce Eireann to warn him the water had been turned off:

