Gardaí seize quad bike in Falcarragh

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding people to be cautious when using quad bikes.

It’s after they came across a young teenager driving on a public road in Falcarragh yesterday without a driving licence and insurance and it was seized.

They say when a quad is used on a public road, they are subject to the same rules as any other MPV and are required to be registered, taxed and in a good roadworthy condition.

Gardaí are asking parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes and also in relation to the law surrounding their use.