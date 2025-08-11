Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gardaí seize quad bike in Falcarragh

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding people to be cautious when using quad bikes.

It’s after they came across a young teenager driving on a public road in Falcarragh yesterday without a driving licence and insurance and it was seized.

They say when a quad is used on a public road, they are subject to the same rules as any other MPV and are required to be registered, taxed and in a good roadworthy condition.

Gardaí are asking parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes and also in relation to the law surrounding their use.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

john caldwell
News, Top Stories

Two arrests made in relation to attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh

11 August 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Businesses suffering at the hands of water outages in west Donegal

11 August 2025
cyber attack
News, Top Stories

Donegal man told personal data on work device is stored ‘at own risk’

11 August 2025
Arrest
News

Arrests made in relation to INLA criminality in Derry

11 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

john caldwell
News, Top Stories

Two arrests made in relation to attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh

11 August 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Businesses suffering at the hands of water outages in west Donegal

11 August 2025
cyber attack
News, Top Stories

Donegal man told personal data on work device is stored ‘at own risk’

11 August 2025
Arrest
News

Arrests made in relation to INLA criminality in Derry

11 August 2025
CCTV
News

Moville GAA installs CCTV in a bid to curb dog fouling

11 August 2025
pills
Audio, News

Public urged not to purchase medicines online

11 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube