Mother forced to seek long-term care for her child in Longford on foot of respite shortages in Donegal

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who has autism says it was easier for her to source long-term care for him in Longford than get the respite her family needed in Donegal.

Maria was one of 150 parents who participated in a survey carried out by the Special Needs Parents Network Donegal, which was looking to identify gaps in the county in terms of the service.

100% of parents surveyed in Donegal believed they did not have enough knowledge about respite provisions or availability.

Maria says her son has a high level of need, that she and her husband struggled to manage in the long term without intervention.

She says her family had reached a breaking point, and there was nowhere to go for support in Donegal: